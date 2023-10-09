HSBC buys Citigroup's China wealth management business for $3.6 billion

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024

HSBC Holdings will acquire Citigroup's retail wealth management business in mainland China, a strategic move aimed at becoming a top player in the country's booming wealth market. Valued at $3.6 billion, the portfolio consists of assets and deposits from wealthy clients in 11 major cities. The deal, which excludes Citigroup's credit cards, mortgage, and other loan portfolios in mainland China, is set to close in the first half of 2024.

Integration with HSBC's China operations and future plans

The acquired business will be merged with HSBC's wealth and personal banking operations in China. David Liao, HSBC Asia-Pacific co-CEO, expressed optimism about China's long-term economic growth. He said, "Our agreement to acquire Citi's wealth management portfolio in China is a testament to our confidence in the country's long-term economic development." The primary focus is on meeting the wealth needs of Chinese consumers, who make up nearly 50% of Asia's financial wealth.

China's growing wealth market and HSBC's expectations

HSBC reports that mainland China holds almost half of Asia's financial wealth. The bank predicts that by 2030, the number of adults in mainland China with a net wealth of at least $250,000 will double to around 351 million, representing about 31% of the population. This expanding wealth market offers a significant opportunity for financial institutions like HSBC to broaden their presence and serve an increasingly affluent population.

What does Citigroup's exit mean?

The acquisition signifies Citigroup's departure from China's consumer wealth management business. As global banks continue to tackle the challenges of operating in diverse markets, strategic decisions like this one can reshape their presence and concentrate on areas with higher growth and profitability potential. For HSBC, this acquisition demonstrates a commitment to expanding its footprint in China's rapidly growing wealth market and solidifying its position as a leading financial institution in the region.