FSSAI urges citizens to report unhygienic kitchens, unsafe food
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a public awareness campaign, urging citizens to report unsafe food, unhygienic kitchens, and poor handling practices through its Food Safety Connect App. The initiative is part of the 'Be The Eyes of Food Safety' campaign. "Don't just notice it, report it! Unsafe food practices affect everyone," FSSAI said in a post on X.
Regulatory measures
FSSAI's recent actions against unsafe food practices
The FSSAI has stepped up its efforts to inspect, report, and take action against the marketing, selling, and consumption of unsafe food. Recently, the Food Safety Department closed a spice manufacturing unit in Lucknow after an inspection revealed adulterated materials. Samples were also collected for laboratory testing. The authority had also issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart over multiple consumer complaints of expired or spoiled foods.
Compliance inquiry
Legal action warning to Swiggy Instamart
The FSSAI has sought a detailed explanation from Swiggy Instamart on its food safety, quality assurance, inventory management, hygiene, and corrective measures. The regulator warned of legal action under the FSS Act, 2006 if the platform fails to submit a compliance report within the stipulated timeline. Responding to this, Swiggy Instamart said it is reviewing the flagged listings and is working with authorities to resolve the matter.
Misbranding action
Notices issued to energy drink manufacturers
In the last few weeks, the FSSAI has also issued notices to several energy drinks makers and alcoholic beverage companies for misbranding and misleading claims. These include Red Bull Energy Drink, PepsiCo's Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink, Reliance Consumer Products' 'Campa Energy Drink- Gold Boost,' Sting Energy Drink, Hell Energy, and Coca-Cola-backed Monster Energy. The regulator remains committed to protecting consumer interests by taking action against such violations.