FSSAI urges citizens to report unhygienic kitchens, unsafe food

Regulatory measures

FSSAI's recent actions against unsafe food practices

The FSSAI has stepped up its efforts to inspect, report, and take action against the marketing, selling, and consumption of unsafe food. Recently, the Food Safety Department closed a spice manufacturing unit in Lucknow after an inspection revealed adulterated materials. Samples were also collected for laboratory testing. The authority had also issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart over multiple consumer complaints of expired or spoiled foods.