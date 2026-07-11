Why Swiggy Instamart has received 9 notices from FSSAI
What's the story
Swiggy's quick-commerce platform, Instamart, has come under fire from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The regulator issued nine notices to the company after receiving multiple consumer complaints. These complaints alleged that expired, spoiled, contaminated, and unsafe food products were being delivered via the platform. The issues raised by consumers indicate potential violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Consumer complaints
Allegations of delivering expired, rotten, contaminated food items
The FSSAI has flagged several serious allegations against Swiggy Instamart. These include the delivery of expired, rotten, or contaminated food items. Specific cases include Healthify 100% Whey Protein (1kg) and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts being supplied after their expiry dates. Akshayakalpa Organic Eggs were also delivered in a rotten state, emitting a foul odor and showing visible signs of contamination.
Regulatory issues
Misleading licensing information
The FSSAI has also flagged concerns over misleading licensing information. For instance, NOICE Eggs were allegedly sold under a brand category not covered by the existing FSSAI license. The regulator has barred the food business operator from marketing the product unless it's covered under a valid license and has sought details of corrective measures taken to prevent recurrence.
Consumer dissatisfaction
Unsatisfactory grievance redressal
The FSSAI has also flagged complaints regarding unsatisfactory grievance redressal. Some consumers claimed they didn't get satisfactory responses after escalating complaints. In one case, only a refund was offered without addressing the food safety issue. The regulator has asked Swiggy Instamart to submit an explanation and compliance report within a stipulated time or face legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Information request
FSSAI seeks details on quality assurance systems
The FSSAI has also sought details about Swiggy Instamart's quality assurance systems, food safety monitoring, inventory management, stock rotation practices, hygiene and storage handling practices. It has asked for information about internal controls to ensure compliance with food safety standards. The regulator has sought a report on corrective actions taken (CAPA), root cause analysis measures to address consumer grievances and prevent recurrence of such incidents.