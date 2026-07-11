The FSSAI has sought details about Swiggy Instamart's quality assurance systems

Why Swiggy Instamart has received 9 notices from FSSAI

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:15 pm Jul 11, 202602:15 pm

What's the story

Swiggy's quick-commerce platform, Instamart, has come under fire from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The regulator issued nine notices to the company after receiving multiple consumer complaints. These complaints alleged that expired, spoiled, contaminated, and unsafe food products were being delivered via the platform. The issues raised by consumers indicate potential violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.