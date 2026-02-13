Claude AI creator Anthropic raises $30B, hits $380B valuation
Anthropic—the team behind the Claude AI—just raised a massive $30 billion in Series G funding, led by GIC and Coatue.
This boost nearly doubles their valuation to $380 billion, up from $183 billion last round.
Major investors join the funding round
Big names like Microsoft, NVIDIA, affiliated funds of BlackRock, Accel, and Sequoia Capital joined the round.
Anthropic says this cash will help them build more enterprise-level AI products to meet fast-growing demand.
Claude Code's success fuels growth
Their Claude Code model is taking off—it's already pulling in a run-rate of $2.5 billion.
Business subscriptions have quadrupled (timeframe not specified in source), with over half that revenue coming from enterprise users.
CFO Krishna Rao says it's all about meeting what customers want.
The race for AI supremacy heats up
Anthropic isn't alone—OpenAI is also chasing big funding and an even higher valuation.
The rivalry shows just how intense the push for smarter AI tech has become.