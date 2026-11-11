Claude chatbot maker Anthropic prepares IPO potentially valued near $1.5T
Anthropic, the Claude chatbot maker, is gearing up for a massive IPO that could value the company at around $1.5 trillion.
Investor excitement has pushed bankers to consider raising the share price beyond the initial $70 to $78 range, which already implies a fully diluted valuation of $1.26 trillion to $1.41 trillion.
Anthropic targets $64B raise plus $26B
After a successful IPO roadshow led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, Anthropic is aiming to raise up to $64 billion, plus nearly $10 billion more if underwriters exercise the over-allotment provision.
They've also locked in a $26 billion private placement with big tech partners like Google, NVIDIA, and Microsoft.
If everything goes as planned, total fundraising could top $100 billion, fueling Anthropic's ambitious plans to invest nearly $900 billion in computing infrastructure as they chase sustainable growth in a fast-changing AI market.