Claude parent Anthropic raises funds at $380B valuation
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just pulled in $30 billion in fresh funding—pushing its valuation to a massive $380 billion.
Big names like Singapore's GIC and Coatue led the round, with support from D.E. Shaw Ventures, Dragoneer, Founders Fund, ICONIQ Capital, and MGX.
Funds to boost enterprise AI platform Claude
Anthropic's main product is Claude—a business-focused AI platform for coding help, research tasks, and automating workflows.
The new funds will fuel more advanced research and bigger infrastructure so they can keep leading in enterprise AI.
Anthropic's growth and valuation surge
Anthropic's annual run-rate revenue hit $14 billion—after growing more than 10x annually. Their Claude Code tool alone brought in $2.5 billion as weekly active users doubled recently.
Since their Series F a few months earlier (which valued the company at $183 billion), their valuation has roughly doubled.