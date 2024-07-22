In short Simplifying... In short ClearTax has launched a new WhatsApp service that allows you to file your ITR 2024 using ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms.

You can file your ITR 2024 using WhatsApp: Here's how

By Mudit Dube 05:00 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story ClearTax has launched a new service that allows taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) via WhatsApp. The service, available in 10 languages including English, Hindi, and Kannada, aims to democratize financial empowerment by eliminating technological barriers. Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of ClearTax, emphasized the significance of this initiative stating it's not just about simplifying tax filing but also about ensuring millions of Indians can claim their rightful refunds with just a few taps on their phones.

Service details

ClearTax's WhatsApp service supports ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms

The new WhatsApp service by ClearTax currently supports ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms, catering to the needs of most low-income taxpayers. The ITR-1 form, also known as SAHAJ, is applicable for those earning an income from pension or salaries, single house property, or other sources excluding betting, gambling, and lotteries. Meanwhile, the ITR-4 form or Sugam applies to individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and Partnership Firms that generate income from a business or profession.

Filing process

How to file your ITR via ClearTax's WhatsApp service

To file your ITR using ClearTax's new WhatsApp service, you need to send a message to 9731847780. Now, select your preferred language and provide details such as PAN number and bank account. Then choose the appropriate ITR form based on your income source and follow the instructions to file your e-return. Taxpayers can submit required information through images, audio or text messages, including personal details, income details and necessary documents. The deadline for filing FY24 ITR is July 31.