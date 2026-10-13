Clueso raises $10 million led by Dharana Capital, now $12 million total
Business
Clueso, an AI video creation startup, just scored $10 million in fresh funding led by Dharana Capital.
Backed by Y Combinator and with more than 80% of the fresh capital coming from existing investors, Clueso's total funding now stands at $12 million, a big vote of confidence for its tech.
Clueso founded by IIT Madras graduates
Started by IIT Madras graduates and based in Bengaluru and San Francisco, Clueso looks set to shake up how videos get made online.