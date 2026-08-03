Coal India Limited Q1 FY27 revenue ₹46,254.80cr, profit up 1.24%
Business
Coal India Limited (CIL) just posted a huge 29.05% boost in total income from operations for the first quarter of FY27, reaching ₹46,254.80 crore, up from last year's ₹35,842.19 crore.
But even with that big revenue leap, net profit only crept up by 1.24% to ₹8,852.11 crore.
So while business is booming, profits aren't really keeping pace.
CIL EBITDA ₹14,108.98cr, EPS ₹14.36
CIL's EBITDA dipped slightly by 0.2%, landing at ₹14,108.98 crore compared to last year's number.
Earnings per share saw a small uptick to ₹14.36 from ₹14.19, a tiny win for shareholders despite operational challenges weighing down profits overall.
On the stock front: CIL closed at ₹414.15 on July 30, 2026; it slipped 1.29% over six months but managed a solid 10.04% gain across the past year.