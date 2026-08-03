Coal India Limited Q1 FY27 revenue ₹46,254.80cr, profit up 1.24%

Coal India Limited (CIL) just posted a huge 29.05% boost in total income from operations for the first quarter of FY27, reaching ₹46,254.80 crore, up from last year's ₹35,842.19 crore.

But even with that big revenue leap, net profit only crept up by 1.24% to ₹8,852.11 crore.

So while business is booming, profits aren't really keeping pace.