Coca-Cola India posts standout quarter as Sprite rises nearly 20%
Business
Coca-Cola just had a standout quarter in India, with its top 10 brands showing double-digit growth.
Sprite led the pack, jumping nearly 20%, thanks to clever meal combos at fast-food spots and some smart moves on social media and with influencers.
The focus on making drinks both affordable and premium clearly paid off.
Coca-Cola global volumes rise 5% India-led
India's strong performance helped push Coca-Cola's global unit volume up by 5%, with other countries like China, Mexico, and Brazil also pitching in.
The company's bottling business grew too, boosted by demand in India and South Africa.
Plus, there's buzz about Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings possibly getting listed on Indian stock markets.