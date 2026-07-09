Cognizant commits 'Frontier' AI workforce of 5,000 engineers 10,000 operators Business Jul 09, 2026

Cognizant is committing to scale its Frontier-certified workforce to include 5,000 engineers and 10,000 business operators with AI skills.

The first cohort will be ready by the fourth quarter of 2026, as part of a commitment to scale to 5,000 Frontier-certified engineers and 10,000 Frontier business operators.

The goal? To help close a massive $4.5 trillion gap between what AI can do and what businesses are actually achieving with it.

They're also planning to hire fresh graduates from universities in the US and around the world every year to keep this talent pipeline flowing.