Cognizant commits 'Frontier' AI workforce of 5,000 engineers 10,000 operators
Cognizant is committing to scale its Frontier-certified workforce to include 5,000 engineers and 10,000 business operators with AI skills.
The first cohort will be ready by the fourth quarter of 2026, as part of a commitment to scale to 5,000 Frontier-certified engineers and 10,000 Frontier business operators.
The goal? To help close a massive $4.5 trillion gap between what AI can do and what businesses are actually achieving with it.
They're also planning to hire fresh graduates from universities in the US and around the world every year to keep this talent pipeline flowing.
CEO Ravi Kumar S stresses outcomes
Instead of just teaching tech for tech's sake, Cognizant says its new "Frontier" teams will be all about real business results.
CEO Ravi Kumar S says the focus is on accountability for outcomes, not just technology deployment.
These teams will work flexibly with clients (think different models and cloud setups), while big names like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, AWS, NVIDIA, and ServiceNow are backing the project.
The first group of these newly trained pros should be ready for action by late 2026, right as Cognizant faces some scrutiny over H-1B visa issues in the US.