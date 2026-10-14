Coinbase warns quantum computers could crack bitcoin private keys
Business
Coinbase, one of the world's top crypto exchanges, is urging the bitcoin community to step up its security game as quantum computers get closer to reality.
It is worried that these super-powerful machines could eventually crack bitcoin's private keys, putting vulnerable wallets at risk.
To stay ahead, Coinbase wants new post-quantum signatures and a special plan for old, inactive wallets.
Proposal recommends stateful and stateless signatures
Its proposal calls for adding post-quantum cryptography that works with current systems, so no big overhauls are needed.
It recommends using both stateful and stateless signature options to balance security with ease of use.
Plus, it stresses the need for strong software across all platforms and tools that work well for big organizations.