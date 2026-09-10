Commerce Minister Goyal seeks $100bn trade, $50bn investment by 2030

Indian exports to Russia have been rising lately, especially meat, fish, vegetables, and spices, but commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal says there's still a lot of untapped potential.

He's encouraging Russian companies to manufacture in India and Indian businesses to invest in Russia (think pharmaceuticals, IT, railways).

India and Russia are also fast-tracking a new bilateral investment treaty, and India and the Eurasian Economic Union have launched formal free-trade negotiations.

Goyal also pointed out that fixing payment systems and trade settlement mechanisms in national and local currencies will be key to making these ambitious targets happen.