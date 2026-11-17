Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visits Italy for India Italy forum
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in Italy with around 80 business leaders and startups from diverse sectors (November 17-18), hoping to spark new partnerships and investments between the two countries.
Goyal is meeting Italian CEOs at the India-Italy Business and Innovation Forum, and the delegation will participate in the forum, focusing on opportunities in heavy engineering, clean energy, and more.
India targets €20 billion Italy trade
Italy has become India's fourth-biggest trading partner in the EU, with Indian exports there jumping nearly 30% this year, especially in iron, steel, and chemicals.
Goyal will also co-chair a key economic meeting aimed at hitting €20 billion in annual trade by 2029.
Talks include future plans for renewable energy, innovation, and boosting collaboration across industries.