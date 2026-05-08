Commerce Secretary Agrawal seeks EFTA deal fixes in Switzerland Business May 08, 2026

India wants to iron out some kinks in its new trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which kicked off in October 2025.

During a recent visit to Switzerland, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met with Swiss officials, urging quick fixes so businesses on both sides can actually benefit from the pact.

The talks focused on making trade and investment easier and clearing up any regulatory hurdles.