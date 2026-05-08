Commerce Secretary Agrawal seeks EFTA deal fixes in Switzerland
India wants to iron out some kinks in its new trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which kicked off in October 2025.
During a recent visit to Switzerland, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met with Swiss officials, urging quick fixes so businesses on both sides can actually benefit from the pact.
The talks focused on making trade and investment easier and clearing up any regulatory hurdles.
TEPA lifts India exports to Switzerland
TEPA links India with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. It's already paying off.
Since the deal started, Indian exports to Switzerland have exceeded $1.2 billion in 2025-2026.
Services exports were also strong in 2024 at $6.88 billion, giving India a solid surplus.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal summed it up: New products are hitting Swiss shelves faster, services trade is growing, and investors are taking notice, all within just 200 days of TEPA's implementation.