CoreWeave posts $3.66B revenue, $709 million loss, expects up to $13.3B
CoreWeave just reported $3.66 billion in revenue for the last quarter, topping Wall Street's forecast, even though it posted a $709 million loss.
Thanks to steady demand for its AI infrastructure services, CoreWeave now expects to bring in up to $13.3 billion this year.
CoreWeave shares tick up, risks persist
Investors gave a small thumbs-up, with shares ticking up after hours.
CoreWeave is pushing global growth by planning to establish its first data centers in Asia and announcing the Forge service for running and evaluating AI models.
Still, the company faces some bumps, like relying on NVIDIA (which is dealing with its own scandal) and market volatility hitting tech stocks hard.
Plus, with its client Anthropic about to debut on Nasdaq at a possible $1.4 trillion valuation, investors are watching closely.