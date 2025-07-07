Next Article

Business • Jul 07, 2025 Coursera names Ashutosh Gupta as India, Asia Pacific MD

Coursera just picked Ashutosh Gupta as its new Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific. The move is all about helping more people and organizations get digital skills—especially with AI becoming such a big deal.

Gupta will work closely with businesses, schools, and governments to make job-focused learning more accessible across the region.