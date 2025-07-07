Coursera names Ashutosh Gupta as India, Asia Pacific MD
Coursera just picked Ashutosh Gupta as its new Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific. The move is all about helping more people and organizations get digital skills—especially with AI becoming such a big deal.
Gupta will work closely with businesses, schools, and governments to make job-focused learning more accessible across the region.
Gupta's vision for job-focused learning
Gupta brings over 20 years of experience from top companies like LinkedIn, Google, Cognizant, and Infosys.
He's set to tap into the region's huge young population by rolling out learning programs that actually match today's job market.
With Coursera having more than 59 million learners globally and a significant presence in Asia Pacific, this step aims to make flexible, practical education even bigger here.