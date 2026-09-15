CRIF High Mark: India retail credit up 19.2% to ₹178.6L/cr

High-value home loans (above ₹75 lakh) made up 41% of originations value in Q1 FY27, while gold loans over ₹5 lakh grabbed a bigger share too.

Credit is spreading beyond big cities, two-wheeler and consumer durable loan penetration is rising fast in smaller towns.

Consumer durable loans are now the main way many first-time borrowers enter the credit system, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, though southern states lead in gold loans.

Asset quality is holding steady for now, with pan-India delinquencies remaining stable but elevated PAR 31-90 in select low-ticket auto and personal loans, higher-ticket consumer durables and affordable housing needing watching.