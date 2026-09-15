CRIF High Mark: India retail credit up 19.2% to ₹178.6L/cr
India's retail credit portfolio jumped 19.2% year-over-year to ₹178.6 lakh crore by June 2026, says a new CRIF High Mark report.
The biggest boost came from consumer durable loans, which grew 36.6%.
Gold loans also soared, up 47.3% in value.
High-value home loans 41% of originations
High-value home loans (above ₹75 lakh) made up 41% of originations value in Q1 FY27, while gold loans over ₹5 lakh grabbed a bigger share too.
Credit is spreading beyond big cities, two-wheeler and consumer durable loan penetration is rising fast in smaller towns.
Consumer durable loans are now the main way many first-time borrowers enter the credit system, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, though southern states lead in gold loans.
Asset quality is holding steady for now, with pan-India delinquencies remaining stable but elevated PAR 31-90 in select low-ticket auto and personal loans, higher-ticket consumer durables and affordable housing needing watching.