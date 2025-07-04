Crizac's IPO oversubscribed nearly 60 times

TL;DR

What does Crizac do?

Crizac is a Kolkata-based platform that helps students connect with universities abroad—mainly in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

They work behind the scenes to make international student placements smoother by linking agents and global institutions.

Price band and other details

The IPO was priced between ₹233-245 per share and raised ₹258 crore from anchor investors before opening to everyone else.

This offer is purely a sale by the founders—no new shares are being created—and Crizac will start trading on BSE and NSE.

Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Advisors managed the process.