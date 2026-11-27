CRRG, Duration Gold explore $600m Zimbabwe mines revival using AI
China Railway Resources Group (CRRG) entered into an agreement with Duration Gold to explore potential investments worth $600 million for the revival and expansion of four gold mines in Zimbabwe.
The plan? Bring in artificial intelligence and smart mining tech to boost production.
CRRG to modernize 4 Zimbabwe mines
The proposed investment focuses on the Vubachikwe, Gaika, Athens, and Royal Family mines, sites that have been key for Zimbabwe's gold output.
Alongside funding, CRRG would provide tech know-how and engineering support to modernize these operations.
This move lines up with Zimbabwe's booming gold sector, which hit a record 46.7 metric tons last year.