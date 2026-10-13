Crude oil spike and Iran-aligned Houthis push Sensex, Nifty lower

Indian stock markets closed lower on Monday after a jump in crude oil prices rattled investors.

The Sensex dropped 0.76% to 71,924.68 while the Nifty fell 0.70% to 22,363.35. Both had actually started the day in the green.

Worries spiked after fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iran-aligned Houthis over the weekend, making everyone a bit more cautious.