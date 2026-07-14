Crypto exchanges offer SpaceX pre IPO futures before $75B listing

Between May 17 and Wednesday, these SpaceX futures saw $3.2 billion in trading volume across eight platforms, with Binance alone making up $2.1 billion.

Prices slid from over $200 to $160 in less than a month as regulators started paying closer attention.

The World Federation of Exchanges has raised concerns about whether traders really understand these products, saying it will "work this issue into our dialogue with regulators."