Crypto traders arbitrage Anthropic IPO derivatives tied to $1.4T valuation
With Anthropic's big IPO coming up, crypto traders are spotting price gaps in derivatives tied to the company's massive $1.4 trillion valuation.
The move? Buy cheaper contracts on one platform, sell pricier ones elsewhere, and pocket the difference.
At the end of October, there was a 19% gap between Trade.xyz and Entropy contracts (pretty wild for anyone watching these markets).
Anthropic perpetual futures show differing valuations
These derivative contracts aren't actual shares but let people bet on where Anthropic's value will land after the IPO drops on November 19, 2026.
Since June, platforms like Binance and Hyperliquid introduced perpetual futures linked to Anthropic. On November 13, they had seen over $430 million in open interest for Anthropic futures.
But figuring out what these contracts are really worth isn't easy. Different sites use different math, with Entropy showing a $1.78 trillion valuation and Trade.xyz at $1.79 trillion.
Even after the IPO sets an official share price, comparing values across platforms will stay complicated in this fast-moving AI market.