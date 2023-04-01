Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 01, 2023, 12:45 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is up by 4.07% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 1.36% in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $28,467.72. It is 3.41% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 1.3% from yesterday to trade at $1,822.07. It is up by 4.07% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $550.67 billion and $219.37 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $314.94, which is 0.48% lower than yesterday and 2.77% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 4.87% in the last 24 hours. It is 15.89% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.72%) and $0.077 (up 2.86%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 1.44% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.98 (up 2.60%), $6.6000 (up 2.35%), $0.000011 (down 2.70%), and $1.11 (up 1.51%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 1.44% while Polka Dot has gained 6.45%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.04% of its value whereas Polygon is 0.46% up.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Basic Attention Token, Render Token, Casper, Toncoin, and Frax Share are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.22 (up 13.29%), $1.35 (up 9.10%), $0.044 (up 7.60%), $2.24 (up 7.59%), and $8.97 (up 6.23%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.92%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Mask Network, XRP, Arbitrum, UNUS SED LEO, and Stacks. They are trading at $6.11 (down 6.16%), $0.55 (down 4.84%), $1.33 (down 4.08%), $3.38 (down 1.96%), and $0.99 (down 1.63%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $10.42 billion (up 2.38%) and $1.34 billion (up 11.32%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.65 billion which is up 0.79% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.63 (up 1.40%), $0.99 (flat), $28,459.46 (up 1.32%), $7.53 (up 2.30%), and $6.04 (up 1.80%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Conflux, and Decentraland are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.19 (up 1.97%), $5.15 (up 1.36%), $0.99 (down 1.63%), $0.44 (down 0.39%), and $0.55 (up 2.72%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.87 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $795.53 billion.