Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Solana

Apr 03, 2023

Ethereum has dropped 2.1% from yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 2.45% of its value in the last 24 hours, trading at $27,706.84. It is 0.69% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.10% from yesterday and is trading at $1,777.07. From the previous week, it is up 0.68%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $535.76 billion and $214.07 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $309.89, which is 1.82% down from yesterday and a 5.67% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 0.73% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 12.04% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.29%) and $0.077 (down 8.41%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 3.17% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.06 (down 4.33%), $6.2999 (down 4.51%), $0.000011 (down 2.24%), and $1.08 (down 2.41%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.17% down while Polka Dot has moved up by 13.05%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 4.51% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 1.34%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Stacks, Aptos, Synthetix, ApeCoin, and Monero. They are trading at $0.88 (up 2.27%), $11.43 (up 1.85%), $2.59 (up 1.42%), $4.25 (up 0.54%), and $159.35 (up 0.32%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.96%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Dogecoin, Conflux, Basic Attention Token, Loopring, and Shiba Inu. They are trading at $0.077 (down 8.42%), $0.33 (down 8.32%), $0.22 (down 7.81%), $0.33 (down 6.50%), and $0.000011 (down 6%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $7.8 billion (up 33.63%) and $0.7 billion (up 11.98%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.3 billion which is up 32.77% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $16.95 (down 4.15%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $27,742.21 (down 2.43%), $7.16 (down 4.43%), and $5.89 (down 2.89%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.25 (up 0.41%), $4.97 (down 4.12%), $0.88 (up 2.39%), $0.55 (down 0.82%), and $1.06 (down 0.66%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.1 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $805.99 billion.