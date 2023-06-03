Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 03, 2023, 11:42 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 0.81% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 0.31% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,167.19. Compared to last week, it is 1.48% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.81% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,901.95. It has increased by 3.66% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $526.71 billion and $228.65 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $306, a 0.57% decrease from yesterday and 0.47% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 1.54% in the last 24 hours. It is 11.04% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.24%) and $0.077 (up 0.41%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 8.31% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.15 (up 0.91%), $5.2000 (down 1.89%), $0.0000088 (down 0.36%), and $0.88 (down 0.74%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 8.31% up while Polka Dot has slipped 0.01%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.32% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 2.57%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are TRON, Lido DAO, Immutable, WOO Network, and Arbitrum. They are trading at $0.088 (up 9.62%), $2.28 (up 7.36%), $0.88 (up 6.71%), $0.22 (up 4.65%), and $1.23 (up 4.05%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Casper, Injective, Toncoin, Theta Network, and Conflux. They are trading at $0.044 (down 2.65%), $7.80 (down 2.12%), $1.76 (down 1.92%), $0.88 (down 1.89%), and $0.22 (down 1.82%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $6.84 billion (down 6.34%) and $0.73 billion (down 8.72%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.45 billion which is down 8.96% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.53 (up 1.52%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $27,187.01 (up 0.37%), $6.42 (down 0.67%), and $5.06 (up 0.19%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $4.78 (down 0.26%), $3.12 (up 1%), $0.55 (up 1.74%), $2.59 (up 2.38%), and $0.44 (up 0.71%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is valued at $1.13 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.34 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.18 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.07 trillion three months ago.