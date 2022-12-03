Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 03, 2022, 02:32 pm 3 min read

The movement of Bitcoin is flat compared to yesterday and is trading at $16,970.42. Compared to last week, it is 2.7% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.1% from yesterday and now trades at $1,276.55. It is up by 6.5% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $326.24 billion and $153.89 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $290.71, up 0.2% from yesterday and 3.4% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 0.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.8% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (which is up by 1.5%) and $0.099 (down by 0.3%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 3.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.58 (up 0.2%), $5.57 (up 1.6%), $0.0000099 (up 0.4%), and $0.99 (up 0.4%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 3.5% while Polka Dot has gained 5.6%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.9% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 9.3% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Aptos, UNUS SED LEO, Quant, Uniswap, and GMX are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $4.98 (up 7.86%), $4.07 (up 7.15%), $130.14 (up 6.40%), $6.30 (up 6.02%), and $56.29 (up 4.88%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.13%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Trust Wallet Token, EthereumPoW, NEAR Protocol, Terra Classic, and BinaryX. They are trading at $2.30 (down 5.44%), $3.88 (down 3.17%), $1.70 (down 2.65%), $0.00011 (down 2.21%), and $127.25 (down 1.81%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $10.71 billion (up 15.64%) and $1.22 billion (up 9.89%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.62 billion which is up 4.10% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (flat), $6.29 (up 0.30%), $13.37 (up 0.10%), $7.45 (up 0.35%), and $16,929.45 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.01 (up 0.15%), $1.09 (down 0.18%), $0.11 (down 0.29%), $1.01 (down 0.10%), and $0.99 (down 0.16%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $861.94 billion, a 0.96% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.56 billion, which marks a 10.86% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $994.16 billion last month, in comparison to $980.31 billion three months ago.