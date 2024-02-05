BNB is trading at $303.29, a 1.24% increase from yesterday

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 0.46% in the past 24 hours to trade at $42,709.86. It is 1.08% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.22% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,292.32. It is up 1.03% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $838.08 billion and $275.59 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $303.29, a 1.24% increase from yesterday and 0.87% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 2.12% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.59% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.27%) and $0.077 (down 0.77%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 0.99% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $96.22 (down 1.37%), $6.83 (up 0.99%), $0.0000088 (down 1.46%), and $0.77 (down 0.66%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 0.99% while Polka Dot is down 2.14%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.57% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 2.63%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Ronin, Pendle, Chainlink, Flare, and SATS are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.47 (up 15.10%), $3.13 (up 8.76%), $18.72 (up 5.72%), $0.033 (up 5.27%), and $0.00044 (up 3.55%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.08%), $1 (down 0.02%), and $304.9999 (up 0%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Render, Manta Network, Jupiter, and Chiliz. They are trading at $0.11 (down 5.09%), $4.45 (down 4.93%), $2.58 (down 4.42%), $0.55 (down 3.95%), and $0.099 (down 3.56%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $35.81 (down 0.85%), $17.77 (up 0.18%), $12.55 (down 5.51%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $6.04 (down 2.29%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.62 (down 2.02%), $2.13 (down 1.22%), $1.49 (down 3.36%), $4.73 (down 1.60%), and $0.77 (down 2.30%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.63 trillion, a 0.85% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.24 billion, which marks a 12.61% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.68 trillion, compared to $1.31 trillion three months ago.