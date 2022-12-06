Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana rates

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 06, 2022, 10:54 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is up by 7.9% from last week

Bitcoin has dropped 2.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $17,019.34. Compared to last week, it is 4.9% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.1% from yesterday and now trades at $1,262.36. It is up 7.9% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $327.23 billion and $152.18 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $289.77, down 2.4% from yesterday and 1.3% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 2.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.9% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.1%) and $0.11 (down 3.6%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 6.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.16 (up 0.7%), $5.49 (down 3.9%), $0.0000099 (down 2.8%), and $0.99 (down 2.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 6.1%, while Polka Dot has risen by 7.0%. Shiba Inu has gained 3.1% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 11.0% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Axie Infinity, Synthetix, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Fantom are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $8.75 (up 22.18%), $1.99 (up 8.64%), $0.22 (up 3.81%), $0.66 (up 2.26%), and $0.22 (up 1.80%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.52%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Cronos, Celo, EthereumPoW, Quant, and GMX. They are trading at $0.066 (down 7.73%), $0.66 (down 7.10%), $3.79 (down 6.19%), $123.62 (down 5.71%), and $51.59 (down 5.69%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $10.71 billion (up 27.68%) and $1.4 billion (up 37.96%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.7 billion, which is up 78.64% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $6.17 (down 0.58%), $13.58 (down 0.24%), $7.25 (down 0.12%), and $16,961.18 (down 0.07%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.97 (down 0.11%), $1.10 (up 0.24%), $0.11 (down 0.44%), $1.02 (down 0.13%), and $0.66 (up 0.17%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $852.73 billion, a 0.85% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.95 billion, which marks a 32.17% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $987.11 billion.