Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Tether

Dec 07, 2022

Polygon has gained 8.2% in the last 7 days

Bitcoin has risen by 0.1% over the last 24 hours to trade at $17,013.51. It is up by 3.5% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 0.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,261.53. From last week, it is up 3.7%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $327.44 billion and $152.17 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $288.83, down 0.2% from yesterday and 2.6% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 1.0% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.0% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down by 0.5%) and $0.11 (down by 0.6%), respectively.

Solana has risen 5.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.05 (down 0.5%), $5.47 (down 0.3%), $0.0000099 (down 0.2%), and $0.99 (down 0.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.0% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 2.9%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 2.6% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 8.2%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Trust Wallet Token, MultiversX (Elrond), Holo, EOS, and ApeCoin are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.41 (up 4.99%), $45.26 (up 4.51%), $0.0011 (up 3.43%), $0.99 (up 2.85%), and $4.09 (up 2.76%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.68%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Synthetix, Kava, Aptos, Celo, and 1inch Network. They are trading at $1.90 (down 5.42%), $0.88 (down 4.85%), $4.93 (down 4.79%), $0.66 (down 4.72%), and $0.44 (down 4.30%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $10.18 billion (up 19.72%) and $1.22 billion (up 12.17%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.47 billion which is up 31.99% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $6.15 (down 0.25%), $13.54 (down 0.20%), $7.05 (down 0.04%), and $16,991.23 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $4.09 (up 0.12%), $1.09 (up 0.25%), $0.11 (down 0.40%), $1.01 (up 0.01%), and $0.66 (down 0.10%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $857.23 billion, a 0.53% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.22 billion, which marks an 11.57% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.03 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $946.03 billion three months ago.