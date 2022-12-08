Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 08, 2022, 10:55 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has fallen by 5.4% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 1.3% over the last 24 hours, trading at $16,817.74. It is 2.1% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.7% from yesterday to trade at $1,229.01. It has fallen 5.4% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $323.43 billion and $148.11 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $283.54, which is 2.0% less than yesterday and 6.0% lower than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 0.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.8% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.7%) and $0.099 (down 4.5%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 5.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.42 (down 4.6%), $5.29 (down 3.4%), $0.0000099 (down 1.7%), and $0.88 (down 2.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 5.1%, while Polka Dot has fallen 3.3%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.8% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 4.6%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Nexo, Synthetix, EOS, GMX, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $0.66 (up 3.44%), $1.96 (up 3.15%), $0.99 (up 2.69%), $51.08 (up 1.09%), and $2.40 (up 1.04%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.2%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.66%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are ImmutableX, Axie Infinity, Dash, Cronos, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $0.44 (down 9.15%), $8.20 (down 8.84%), $43.92 (down 6.61%), $0.066 (down 6.32%), and $1.68 (down 6.31%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $10.79 billion (up 7.76%) and $1.2 billion (up 3.27%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.48 billion, which is up 1.03% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $5.96 (down 0.40%), $13.24 (down 0.25%), $6.84 (down 0.16%), and $16,779.67 (down 0.14%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.84 (down 0.35%), $1.02 (down 0.58%), $0.11 (up 0.10%), $0.99 (down 0.20%), and $0.55 (down 0.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $841.17 billion, a 1.87% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.2 billion, which marks a 2.71% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.02 trillion, compared to $974.42 billion three months ago.