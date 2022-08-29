Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu
Bitcoin has shed 1.0% over the last 24 hours, trading at $19,817.57. It is 8.3% lower than previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 2.5% from yesterday and is trading at $1,450.87. From last week, it is down 10.7%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $380.06 billion and $174.89 billion, respectively.
BNB is trading at $279.49, a 0.6% increase from yesterday and 7.8% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.33, falling 3.6% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.9% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.2%) and $0.066 (down 2.5%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $30.52 (down 3.0%), $6.94 (down 1.5%), $0.000011 (down 2.1%), and $0.77 (down 3.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 16.5% while Polka Dot is down 6.9%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 11.7% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 5.1%.
ECash, Synthetix, Litecoin, PancakeSwap, and Monero are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.000044 (up 34.89%), $3.03 (up 5.84%), $54.68 (up 3.27%), $3.84 (up 3.11%), and $147.87 (up 2.34%), respectively.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 5.02%).
The biggest losers of the day are Avalanche, EOS, Chiliz, STEPN, and Flow. They are trading at $18.06 (down 8.88%), $1.44 (down 6.30%), $0.22 (down 5.72%), $0.66 (down 5.64%), and $1.72 (down 5.60%), respectively.
The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $10.47 billion (up 1.64%) and $1.29 billion (up 3.51%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.47 billion, which is up 4.49% from yesterday.
DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $18.05 (down 1.09%), $19,812.41 (down 0.14%), $5.88 (down 0.59%), and $6.34 (down 0.42%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $1.72 (up 0.06%), $4.76 (down 0.54%), $0.77 (down 0.41%), $0.99 (down 0.24%), and $1.46 (up 0.34%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap is $967.81 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.45 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.1 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.21 trillion three months ago.