Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Sep 04, 2022

Polygon has gained 9.6% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,809.65. It is 1.3% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.6% from yesterday to trade at $1,556.72. It has climbed 4.1% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $378.6 billion and $186.98 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $278.56, which is 0.6% up from yesterday and a 0.3% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 0.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.2% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 4.6%) and $0.066 (up 1.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is down by 0.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.47 (up 1.2%), $7.32 (up 1.0%), $0.000011 (up 1.5%), and $0.88 (up 1.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 0.5%, while Polka Dot has risen by 3.7%. Shiba Inu is up 1.4% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 9.6%.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Compound, Cardano, Axie Infinity, Enjin Coin, and STEPN are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $48.34 (up 4.35%), $0.44 (up 4.29%), $14.62 (up 3.98%), $0.55 (up 3.48%), and $0.66 (up 3.38%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.2%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 5.33%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, UNUS SED LEO, eCash, Litecoin, and Elrond. They are trading at $4.17 (down 8.60%), $5.15 (down 5.06%), $0.000044 (down 3.22%), $59.91 (down 3.05%), and $50.66 (down 2.87%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $7.92 billion (up 49.64%) and $0.71 billion (up 62.76%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $0.68 billion, which is up 50.45% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $18.89 (down 0.26%), $19,790 (up 0.06%), $6.36 (up 0.17%), and $6.88 (up 0.15%), respectively.

NFT Today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.97 (up 0.74%), $4.79 (up 0.41%), $0.77 (up 0.13%), $1.53 (up 0.84%), and $0.99 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $980.31 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.92 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.22 trillion.