Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin rates

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:57 am Jun 09, 202410:57 am

What's the story Bitcoin has fallen 0.08% in value in the past 24 hours, to now trade at $69,248.10. Compared to last week, it is 2.17% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 0.09% from yesterday to now trade at $3,674.46. It has fallen by 3.74% from the previous week. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $441.53 billion.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $674.76, which is 1.06% less than yesterday and 11.56% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 1.16% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.92% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.42%) and $0.11 (down 1.60%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 5.17% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $157.47 (down 2.62%), $6.4 (down 3.18%), $0.000022 (down 4.2%), and $0.66 (down 2.64%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 5.17% while Polka Dot has fallen 9.96%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 8.33% whereas Polygon has lost 8.01%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Monero, TRON, ORDI, Uniswap, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $172.87 (up 6.30%), $0.11 (up 1.74%), $59.86 (up 1.56%), $9.96 (up 0.36%), and $10.26 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $1 (flat), and $711.9998 (up 5.48%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Wormhole, Notcoin, Sei, Mina, and Bittensor. They are trading at $0.66 (down 11.68%), $0.011 (down 10.23%), $0.44 (down 8.68%), $0.77 (down 8.10%), and $360.20 (down 7.66%), respectively.

Rankings

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $32.22 (down 4.10%), $15.96 (down 2.18%), $9.94 (up 0.35%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $10.81 (down 5.37%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $10.87 (down 5.23%), $9.02 (down 4.86%), $2.22 (down 4.42%), $1.98 (down 4.82%), and $1.95 (down 2.82%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.53 trillion, a 0.54% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.6 billion, which marks a 48.65% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.26 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.58 trillion.