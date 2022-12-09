Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 09, 2022, 11:22 am

Terra Classic is up 5.4% since yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 2.4% in the past 24 hours, trading at $17,223.23. It is 1.5% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 4.5% from yesterday and now trades at $1,284.06. It is up 0.6% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $331.18 billion and $154.83 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $290.14, which is 2.3% up from yesterday and down 0.7% since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 1.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.6% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.8%) and $0.099 (up 2.5%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 1.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.72 (up 2.3%), $5.40 (up 2.0%), $0.0000099 (up 1.4%), and $0.99 (up 4.0%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 1.5% up, while Polka Dot is flat. Shiba Inu has gained 1.1% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 1.8% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Chain, Trust Wallet Token, Stacks, Bitcoin SV, and The Graph. They are trading at $0.044 (up 9.74%), $2.62 (up 7.96%), $0.22 (up 7.11%), $43.25 (up 6.33%), and $0.066 (up 6.25%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 5.40%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Synthetix, Axie Infinity, Neutrino USD, USDD, and Chiliz. They are trading at $1.88 (down 3.67%), $8.11 (down 0.73%), $0.88 (down 0.26%), $0.99 (down 0.25%), and $0.11 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $11.03 billion (up 5.81%) and $1.2 billion (up 1.66%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.46 billion which is up 0.38% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $6.13 (up 0.07%), $13.44 (up 0.15%), $6.99 (up 0.15%), and $17,185.30 (down 0%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.94 (up 0.70%), $1.03 (down 0.02%), $0.11 (up 0.03%), $0.99 (down 0%), and $0.55 (down 0.11%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $859.58 billion, a 2.19% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.99 billion, which marks a 0.57% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $920.05 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $982.76 billion three months ago.