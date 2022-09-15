Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 15, 2022, 11:24 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 1.6% from the previous week

Bitcoin has slipped 1.3% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,084.98. It is 4.2% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.8% from yesterday and is trading at $1,604.03. From the previous week, it is down 1.6%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $383.87 billion and $192.93 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $274.01, which is 2.7% less than yesterday and 1.7% lower than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 0.6% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.3% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.6%) and $0.066 (down 0.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is up by 1.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.27 (down 1.5%), $7.05 (down 2.1%), $0.000011 (down 3.4%), and $0.88 (down 2.5%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 1.6% while Polka Dot has fallen 2%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 2.8% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 0.1%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Celsius, Compound, UNUS SED LEO, GateToken, and Fei USD. They are trading at $2.04 (up 37.21%), $56.07 (up 6.27%), $5.11 (up 4.86%), $4.25 (up 2.58%), and $0.99 (up 0.66%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.3%), $0.99 (down 0.2%), and $0.99 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 20.63%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Terra, Terra Classic USD, Terra Classic, Helium, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $2.99 (down 31.75%), $0.033 (down 22.21%), $0.00022 (down 20.93%), $4.12 (down 11.2%), and $1.72 (down 8.69%), respectively.

Rankings The top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $21.24 billion (up 33.07%) and $2.14 billion (up 44.14%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.54 billion which is up 34.65% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%), $18.75 (up 0.84%), $20,062.86 (up 0.23%), $5.99 (up 0.14%), and $7.23 (up 0.62%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.82 (up 0.72%), $5.07 (up 1.53%), $1.54 (up 0.42%), $0.77 (up 0.46%), and $0.88 (up 0.48%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $987.95 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.89 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.16 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $943.48 billion.