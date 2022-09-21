Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Dogecoin, Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Dogecoin, Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 21, 2022, 11:15 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 14.9% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.9% of its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $19,002.12. It is down by 5.9% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.9% from yesterday and now trades at $1,338.16. It is down 14.9% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $363.87 billion and $161.4 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $267.18, down 1.1% from yesterday and 3.7% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 7.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 23.4% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.1%) and $0.055 (up 1.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 3.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.94 (down 1.7%), $6.33 (flat), $0.000011 (down 2.6%), and $0.77 (down 2.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 3.4% while Polka Dot has fallen 10.7%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 11.7% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 12.4%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

XRP, EOS, Huobi Token, Stellar, and Neutrino USD are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.44 (up 7.99%), $1.33 (up 4.05%), $4.59 (up 3.1%), $0.11 (up 2.24%), and $0.99 (up 1.7%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (down 0.8%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chiliz, Synthetix, Quant, Ravencoin, and Terra. They are trading at $0.22 (down 8.21%), $2.35 (down 6.21%), $101.86 (down 5.64%), $0.044 (down 4.6%), and $2.71 (down 4.54%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $16.78 billion (up 13.4%) and $1.66 billion (up 17.46%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $1.57 billion which is up 5.23% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up by 0.01%), $16.88 (up by 0.1%), $19,007.37 (up 0.05%), $5.47 (up 0.93%), and $6.96 (up by 0.12%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.72 (down 0.97%), $1.69 (up 0.31%), $0.22 (down 0.75%), $1.47 (down 0.13%), and $0.77 (up 0.16%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $944.17 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.54 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.01 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $906.37 billion.