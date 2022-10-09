Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Dogecoin, Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 09, 2022, 11:33 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 0.1% from last week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.6% of its value in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,384.99. Compared to last week, it is 0.4% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.2% from yesterday and is trading at $1,312.65. From last week, it is up 0.1%. Their market capitalization stands at $371.6 billion and $158.73 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $276.19, which is 1.9% lower than yesterday and 2.4% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 1.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.8% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.8%) and $0.066 (down 1.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 0.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.53 (down 1%), $6.31 (down 0.6%), $0.000011 (down 0.7%), and $0.88 (down 1.8%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.2% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.7%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.5% of its value, whereas Polygon is 5.9% up.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Quant, Bitcoin Gold, Terra Classic, Bitcoin SV, and XDC Network. They are trading at $153.98 (up 10.83%), $21.05 (up 4.27%), $0.00022 (up 3.48%), $50.07 (up 2.79%), and $0.033 (up 1.99%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 3.66%).

Data The top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Helium, Huobi Token, Reserve Rights, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.000044 (down 4.87%), $4.62 (down 4.18%), $4.13 (down 3.8%), $0.0077 (down 3.59%), and $6.52 (down 3.11%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $5.63 billion (up 54.03%) and $0.4 billion (up 68.8%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $0.52 billion, which is up 62.6% from yesterday.

DeFi Today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $6.52 (down 0.21%), $16.76 (up 0.21%), $19,377.75 (up 0.04%), and $7.46 (up 0.32%), respectively.

NFTs Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Chiliz, and Decentraland are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.68 (down 0.05%), $5.17 (up 0.39%), $1.41 (up 0.13%), $0.22 (up 0.21%), and $0.66 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $939.38 billion, a 0.76% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.92 billion, which marks a 37.29% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $982.76 billion, compared to $956.07 billion three months ago.