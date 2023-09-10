Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 10, 2023 | 11:00 am 3 min read

The market capitalization of Ethereum is currently at $195 billion

Bitcoin has lost 0.19% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $25,825.22. It is 0.19% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.55% from yesterday and is trading at $1,624.72. From the previous week, it is down 0.63%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $503.06 billion and $195.27 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $212.28, which is 1.26% down from yesterday and a 0.72% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.62% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.39% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2.96%) and $0.066 (down 2.86%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 6.37% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.28 (down 6.6%), $4.16 (down 2.27%), $0.0000077 (down 2.63%), and $0.55 (down 3.35%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 6.37% while Polka Dot has declined by 2.75%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.55% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 3.43%.

Today's top 5 gainers

KuCoin Token, GateToken, TrueUSD, Binance USD, and Tether USDt are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $4.13 (up 0.53%), $3.87 (up 0.07%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is tied to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Compound, Gala, Solana, and Immutable. They are trading at $0.0000077 (down 7.66%), $36.94 (down 7.51%), $0.011 (down 7.48%), $18.28 (down 6.59%), and $0.55 (down 5.31%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $25,814.33 (down 0.28%), $9.39 (down 5.17%), $6.05 (down 3.56%), and $4.22 (down 3.21%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Tezos, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.14 (down 4.83%), $0.66 (down 2.43%), $0.44 (down 3.32%), $4.43 (down 2.97%), and $0.22 (down 2.94%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 0.05% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $13.44 billion, which marks a 42.96% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.18 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.1 trillion three months ago.

