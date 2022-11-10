Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana
Bitcoin has dropped 10.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,441.35. Compared to last week, it is 18.5% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 9.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,188.14. From the previous week, it is down 21.9%. Their market capitalization stands at $315.67 billion and $141.81 billion, respectively.
BNB is currently trading at $280.85, down 11.0% from yesterday and 12.3% from last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 5.0% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 18.4% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 5.7%) and $0.088 (down 5.0%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $15 (down 29.7%), $5.62 (down 9.6%), $0.0000099 (down 4.0%), and $0.99 (down 6.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 51.3%, while Polka Dot has fallen 10.1%. Shiba Inu is down 17.8% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 3.8%.
The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Terra Classic, Maker, Fei USD, Dai, and Pax Dollar. They are trading at $0.00011 (up 8.92%), $748.43 (up 7.03%), $0.99 (up 0.38%), $1 (up 0.33%), and $1 (up 0.30%), respectively.
A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Speaking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 2.3%), $0.99 (down 0.8%), and $0.99 (down 1.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 9.18%).
The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, Solana, Curve DAO Token, Kava, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $2.21 (down 46.74%), $15.15 (down 28.69%), $0.66 (down 18.09%), $0.88 (down 17.88%), and $1.02 (down 16.10%), respectively.
On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volume of Binance is $40.50 billion (down 10.33%). Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $5.80 billion which is up 15.38% from yesterday.
DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.12%), $13.71 (up 1.49%), $5.37 (up 2.92%), $16,614.59 (up 1.78%), and $6.75 (up 1.85%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, Tezos, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.26 (up 2.77%), $0.11 (up 3.75%), $3.23 (down 0.12%), $1.07 (up 1.48%), and $0.99 (up 2.88%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap is $920.05 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $209.6 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $943.77 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.1 trillion.