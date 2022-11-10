Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Nov 10, 2022

BNB's value has come down by 12.3% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 10.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,441.35. Compared to last week, it is 18.5% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 9.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,188.14. From the previous week, it is down 21.9%. Their market capitalization stands at $315.67 billion and $141.81 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $280.85, down 11.0% from yesterday and 12.3% from last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 5.0% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 18.4% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 5.7%) and $0.088 (down 5.0%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 51.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $15 (down 29.7%), $5.62 (down 9.6%), $0.0000099 (down 4.0%), and $0.99 (down 6.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 51.3%, while Polka Dot has fallen 10.1%. Shiba Inu is down 17.8% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 3.8%.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Terra Classic, Maker, Fei USD, Dai, and Pax Dollar. They are trading at $0.00011 (up 8.92%), $748.43 (up 7.03%), $0.99 (up 0.38%), $1 (up 0.33%), and $1 (up 0.30%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Speaking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 2.3%), $0.99 (down 0.8%), and $0.99 (down 1.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 9.18%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, Solana, Curve DAO Token, Kava, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $2.21 (down 46.74%), $15.15 (down 28.69%), $0.66 (down 18.09%), $0.88 (down 17.88%), and $1.02 (down 16.10%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volume of Binance is $40.50 billion (down 10.33%). Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $5.80 billion which is up 15.38% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.12%), $13.71 (up 1.49%), $5.37 (up 2.92%), $16,614.59 (up 1.78%), and $6.75 (up 1.85%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, Tezos, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.26 (up 2.77%), $0.11 (up 3.75%), $3.23 (down 0.12%), $1.07 (up 1.48%), and $0.99 (up 2.88%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $920.05 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $209.6 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $943.77 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.1 trillion.