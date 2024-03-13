Next Article

Bitcoin has gained over 11% in the past week

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 10:59 am Mar 13, 202410:59 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 0.35% over the last 24 hours to trade at $72,113.83. It is up by 11.12% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.04% from yesterday and is trading at $4,035.40. From the previous week, it is up by 9.57%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1.4 trillion and $485.03 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $538.18, down 0.61% from yesterday and 34.13% up from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 0.05% in the last 24 hours. It is 17% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (down 1.67%) and $0.11 (down 1.08%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 17.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $149.72 (down 2.64%), $10.86 (down 0.55%), $0.000033 (down 1.01%), and $1.2 (down 0.88%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 17.8% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 13.96%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.87% whereas Polygon is 14.36% up.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are NEAR Protocol, Dogwifhat, Toncoin, THORChain, and Injective. They are trading at $8.27 (up 19.16%), $2.30 (up 18.66%), $4.37 (up 18.15%), $11.17 (up 17.40%), and $49.52 (up 14.58%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (up 0.03%), and $1.02 (down 0.62%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Kaspa, Helium, Mina, Bonk, and SATS. They are trading at $0.11 (down 5.76%), $8.17 (down 5.44%), $1.53 (down 5.17%), $0.000022 (down 4.70%), and $0.00066 (down 4.45%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $53.54 (up 10.65%), $20.57 (down 0.53%), $14.34 (down 0.72%), $14.63 (down 0.45%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $14.62 (down 0.63%), $3.52 (down 2.39%), $3.10 (up 1.04%), $11.20 (down 1.06%), and $3.37 (down 2.56%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.7 trillion, a 0.8% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $162.83 billion, which marks a 3.85% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.87 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.56 trillion three months ago.