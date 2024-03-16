Next Article

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $1.3 trillion

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, BNB

10:42 am Mar 16, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has surged 2.37% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $68,833.51. It is up by 0.75% compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 1.73% from yesterday to trade at $3,720.09. It has fallen 5.38% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1.3 trillion and $446.64 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $611.97, which is 6.05% up from yesterday and a 25.04% rise from last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, increasing by 1.79% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.64% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (up 0.79%) and $0.11 (down 1.36%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 28.45% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $189.02 (up 8.64%), $10.6 (up 0.33%), $0.000022 (down 2.74%), and $1.14 (up 0.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 28.45% while Polka Dot is down 0.88%. Shiba Inu has lost 19.51% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 0.44%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Jupiter, Sei, Pyth Network, Conflux, and Fantom. They are trading at $1.34 (up 39.41%), $1.10 (up 31.63%), $1.10 (up 30.34%), $0.44 (up 16.73%), and $0.88 (up 15.31%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $1 (up 0.05%), and $1.02 (up 0.57%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Bonk, Pepe, NEAR Protocol, and FLOKI. They are trading at $2.65 (down 18.66%), $0.000022 (down 8.61%), $0.0000088 (down 8.11%), $7.31 (down 7.67%), and $0.00022 (down 3.92%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the most prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $57.12 (up 10.73%), $19.36 (up 0.89%), $13.01 (up 1.17%), $12.86 (up 1.34%), and $0.99 (up 0.04%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the most popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.86 (up 1.34%), $3.05 (up 0.07%), $11.03 (up 4.21%), $2.77 (up 1.25%), and $3.08 (down 0.17%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.64 trillion, a 2.71% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $202.67 billion, which marks a 22.87% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.95 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.58 trillion three months ago.