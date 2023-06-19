Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, BNB, Ethereum, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, BNB, Ethereum, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 19, 2023 | 10:47 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu's price has risen by nearly 9% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.48% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,396.50. Compared to last week, it is up 2.24%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.47% from yesterday and is trading at $1,721.09. From last week, it is down 1.10%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $512.25 billion and $206.9 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $242.98, down 0.93% from yesterday and up 6.98% from last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 1.85% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is down 4.89%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2.46%) and $0.066 (down 0.11%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 1.51% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $15.46 (down 0.92%), $5.0699 (down 0.38%), and $0.0000077 (up 5.28%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 1.51% while Polka Dot has slipped by 0.59%. Shiba Inu's price has risen by 8.69% in the past seven days.

Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Kava, Shiba Inu, Maker, XRP, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $0.88 (up 3.62%), $0.0000077 (up 2.73%), $679.96 (up 1.91%), $0.44 (up 1.89%), and $0.99 (up 1.69%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are KuCoin Token, Render Token, Pepe, ApeCoin, and Sui. They are trading at $6.80 (down 7.07%), $1.94 (down 6.52%), $0.0000099 (down 6.49%), $1.98 (down 6.48%), and $0.77 (down 6.40%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $26,384.10 (down 0.48%), $11.34 (down 1.88%), $5.15 (down 2.05%), and $4.47 (down 1.19%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, Render Token, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.94 (down 0.95%), $0.55 (down 2.18%), $1.98 (down 6.48%), $1.94 (down 6.52%), and $0.33 (down 1.20%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.07 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $23.94 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.12 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.15 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline