Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

1/9

Business 3 min read

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Sanjana Shankar 10:33 am Nov 23, 202310:33 am

BNB is 0.37% higher than yesterday

Bitcoin has risen 2.51% in the past 24 hours to trade at $37,358.56. It is 0.38% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 3.76% from yesterday and is trading at $2,061.58. From last week, it is up 0.31%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $730.3 billion and $247.85 billion, respectively.

2/9

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $236.04, which is 0.37% higher than yesterday and 6.58% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 2.77% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.42% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.77%) and $0.077 (up 2.40%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has fallen 11.25% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $57.96 (up 6.57%), $5.19 (up 3.19%), $0.0000088 (up 1.8%), and $0.77 (up 3.26%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 11.25% down while Polka Dot has slipped 7.16%. Shiba Inu is down 6.98% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 15.47%.

4/9

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are FTX Token, Blur, Uniswap, Klaytn, and ORDI. They are trading at $4.63 (up 31.02%), $0.44 (up 27.39%), $6.14 (up 17.94%), $0.22 (up 15.10%), and $23.27 (up 14.10%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $230.9985 (down 0.86%), respectively.

6/9

Check out the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Synthetix, Mantle, Huobi Token, NEAR Protocol, and OKB. They are trading at $3.36 (down 2.80%), $0.44 (down 2.23%), $2.97 (down 2%), $1.81 (down 1.56%), and $58.17 (down 0.54%), respectively.

7/9

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.49 (up 3.77%), $21.06 (up 0.72%), $37,192.48 (up 0.66%), $1 (up 0.07%), and $5.96 (up 19.90%), respectively.

8/9

Here are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.23 (down 6.91%), $1.31 (up 0.79%), $3.30 (down 1.34%), $0.66 (down 6.90%), and $0.88 (down 5.48%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 4.99% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.42 billion, which marks a 10.53% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.15 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion.