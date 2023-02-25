Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 25, 2023, 12:28 pm 3 min read

Ethereum has fallen 5.9% from last week

Bitcoin has shed 3.24% of its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $23,080. It is 6.32% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.87% from yesterday to trade at $1,598.48. It has fallen 5.90% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $445.40 billion and $195.60 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $300.74, which is 2.79% down from yesterday and a 5.32% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down 2.76% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.56% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.40%) and $0.088 (down 3.55%), respectively.

Solana has declined 11.42% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.321 (down 3.43%), $6.3104 (down 11.74%), $0.000011 (down 4.30%), and $1.26 (down 6.15%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 11.42% while Polka Dot has declined by 15.25%. Shiba Inu has lost 7.30% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 18.38%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are BinaryX, BinaryX (old), SingularityNET, Terra Classic, and IOTA. They are trading at $1.65 (up 28.97%), $168.97 (up 25.70%), $0.44 (up 3.86%), $0.00011 (up 2.58%), and $0.22 (up 1.33%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.58%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Stacks, Filecoin, Curve DAO Token, and Loopring. They are trading at $0.22 (down 20.34%), $0.66 (down 14.78%), $6.80 (down 12.87%), $0.99 (down 8.66%), and $0.33 (down 8.56%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $19.19 billion (up 4.49%) and $1.63 billion (up 16.87%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $18.24 (down 6.92%), $1 (up 0.04%), $6.53 (down 5.65%), $23,078.58 (down 3.22%), and $7.36 (down 8.02%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Flow, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.04 (down 7.58%), $6.23 (down 7.05%), $1.21 (down 1.80%), $0.66 (down 5.14%), and $1.18 (down 4.93%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.21 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.02 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $836.02 billion.