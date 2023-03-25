Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 25, 2023, 11:47 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 3.13% from yesterday

Bitcoin has slipped by 2.51% in the past 24 hours to now trade at $27,551.78. It is 0.30% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 3.13% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,755.10. It is down 3.13% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $532.60 billion and $214.85 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $324.38, which is 0.74% down from yesterday and a 6.13% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 3.24% in the last 24 hours. It is 16.99% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.84%) and $0.077 (down 1.92%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 1.28% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $220 (flat), $6.1392 (down 2.55%), $0.000011 (down 1.03%), and $1.11 (down 3.03%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 1.28% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.62%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 3.46% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 10.47%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Flare, Huobi Token, XRP, Nexo, and Kava. They are trading at $0.033 (up 5.71%), $3.63 (up 4.71%), $0.44 (up 3.29%), $0.77 (up 2.28%), and $0.88 (up 2.01%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $0.99 (up 0.06%), and $0.99 (up 0.04%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.08%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Mask Network, Stacks, Conflux, Mina, and Render Token. They are trading at $5.65 (down 11.75%), $1 (down 11.58%), $0.33 (down 9.78%), $0.88 (down 9.18%), and $1.21 (down 9.14%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $10.55 billion (down 9.62%) and $1.63 billion (down 11.61%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.73 billion which is down 23.30% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $17.10 (down 1.99%), $0.99 (up 0.08%), $27,579.88 (down 2.32%), $7.23 (down 3.99%), and $5.87 (down 5.96%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.14 (down 0.50%), $4.94 (down 4.93%), $1 (down 11.58%), $0.55 (down 3.04%), and $1.13 (down 2.70%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.15 trillion, a 2.91% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.99 billion, which marks a 1.28% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.06 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $811.44 billion three months ago.