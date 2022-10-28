Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 28, 2022, 12:33 pm 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 18.1% from last week

Bitcoin has slipped 2.7% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,268.45. It is 6.5% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.2% from yesterday and now trades at $1,514.66. It is up 18.1% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $388.98 billion and $182.57 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $287.42, which is 1.8% lower than yesterday and 6.9% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling 2.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.0% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 6.1%) and $0.077 (down 6.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has risen 9.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $30.60 (down 4.7%), $6.37 (down 3.6%), $0.000011 (down 9.2%), and $0.99 (down 3.4%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 9.0%, while Polka Dot has risen by 8.4%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 6.4% of its value, whereas Polygon is 12.4% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

TerraClassicUSD, Klaytn, UNUS SED LEO, Neutrino USD, and USDD are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.044 (up 16.21%), $0.22 (up 4.74%), $4.38 (up 1.28%), $0.99 (up 0.35%), and $0.99 (up 0.19%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.2%), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 1.92%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Aptos, Shiba Inu, EthereumPoW, and Mina. They are trading at $1.65 (down 13.07%), $8.20 (down 11.66%), $0.000011 (down 9.13%), $6.74 (down 8.76%), and $0.55 (down 7.62%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $17.63 billion (up 13.65%) and $1.83 billion (up 27.97%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.61 billion, which is up 11.96% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $17.11 (up 0.45%), $6.69 (down 2.14%), $20,279.74 (up 0.13%), and $6.93 (up 0.61%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.64 (down 0.08%), $4.65 (up 0.66%), $1.42 (up 0.19%), $0.66 (up 0.22%), and $0.77 (up 0.14%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $983.56 billion, a 1.94% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.27 billion, which marks a 14.15% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $933.3 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion three months ago.