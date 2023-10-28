Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:40 am Oct 28, 202311:40 am

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalization is $1.25 trillion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.25% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $34,142.77. Compared to last week, it is up by 15.43%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.09% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,791.1. It is up by 11.93% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $666.41 billion and $215.29 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $227.53, which is 1.7% more than yesterday and 7.22% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 0.85% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.12% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 4.12%) and $0.066 (down 3.32%), respectively.

Solana has risen 20.94% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.35 (down 0.33%), $4.19 (up 0.77%), $0.0000077 (down 0.99%), and $0.66 (down 0.099%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 20.94% while Polka Dot has gained 12.27%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 12.06%, whereas Polygon is 16.24% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Injective, Neo, THORChain, Render, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $13.36 (up 11.21%), $9.28 (up 10.93%), $2.50 (up 8.89%), $2.35 (up 8.06%), and $49.14 (up 6.85%), respectively.

What's going on with popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1.000733 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are FLOKI, Dogecoin, Toncoin, XDC Network, and Rocket Pool. They are trading at $0.000033 (down 3.78%), $0.066 (down 3.22%), $2.06 (down 2.74%), $0.044 (down 1.14%), and $24.05 (down 0.92%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $11.49 (up 4.52%), $34,060.56 (down 0.05%), $1 (up 0.02%), $10.79 (up 0.39%), and $4.11 (up 0.77%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.64 (up 4.11%), $0.66 (up 2.28%), $2.35 (up 7.92%), $0.66 (up 1.19%), and $0.77 (up 3%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.25 trillion, a 0.82% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.64 billion, which marks a 21.52% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion, compared to $1.18 trillion three months ago.