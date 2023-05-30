Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Ethereum is down 0.33% from yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped by 0.96% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,715.95. Compared to last week, it is 1.06% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 0.33% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,895.82. From last week, it is up 1.95%. Their market capitalization stands at $537.21 billion and $227.91 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $311.78, a 0.80% decrease from yesterday and 0.93% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 4.27% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.68% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.28%) and $0.077 (down 0.96%), respectively.

Solana is up by 3.63% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.71 (down 0.06%), $5.3100 (up 2.11%), $0.0000088 (down 1.03%), and $0.99 (down 2.64%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 3.63% while Polka Dot has slipped by 9.65%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.12% whereas Polygon is 2.09% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are IOTA, Lido DAO, Injective, XRP, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $0.22 (up 7.70%), $2.21 (up 5.91%), $7.44 (up 5.42%), $0.55 (up 4.31%), and $34.22 (up 3.68%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Optimism, Pepe, SingularityNET, Flare, and Conflux. They are trading at $1.51 (down 7.28%), $0.05 (down 6.20%), $0.22 (down 5.09%), $0.022 (down 5.01%), and $0.33 (down 4.98%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $6.46 billion (down 13.82%) and $0.61 billion (down 27.17%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.34 billion which is down 9.20% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.45 (down 2.19%), $0.99 (down 0.07%), $27,728.33 (down 0.87%), $6.58 (down 0.37%), and $5.13 (down 0.02%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $4.89 (down 1.03%), $3.20 (down 2.29%), $0.55 (up 0.77%), $2.53 (down 2.69%), and $0.44 (down 0.98%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion, a 0.89% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.67 billion, which marks a 3.4% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.21 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion three months ago.