Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, BNB

Business

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:22 pm Nov 30, 2023

Solana has moved up by 5.39% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.21% in the past 24 hours to trade at $37,945.08. Compared to last week, it is 1.74% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.76% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,038.16. It is down 1.10% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $741.75 billion and $244.9 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $228.11, a 0.68% decrease from yesterday and 2.79% lower than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling down 0.96% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.40% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.82%) and $0.088 (up 0.65%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $61.0 (up 3.83%), $5.17 (down 1.9%), $0.0000088 (down 1.41%), and $0.77 (up 1.5%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 5.39% while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.11%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 1.35% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 1.45%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

IOTA, Injective, THORChain, KuCoin Token, and Theta Network are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.22 (up 38.68%), $17.78 (up 7.31%), $6.49 (up 6.80%), $8.21 (up 4.38%), and $1.01 (up 3.90%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $224.1230 (down 3.40%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Sei, Blur, Uniswap, Klaytn, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.22 (down 14.97%), $0.44 (down 7.67%), $5.96 (down 6.11%), $0.11 (down 5.86%), and $0.77 (down 5.05%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, and THORChain are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $14.48 (down 0.64%), $21.26 (up 1.67%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $5.91 (down 6.55%), and $6.36 (up 4.93%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.49 (down 2.67%), $1.27 (down 6.57%), $3.24 (down 2.60%), $0.77 (up 6.16%), and $0.99 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 0.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.54 billion, which marks a 5.32% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.27 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.1 trillion three months ago.